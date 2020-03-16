Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.67 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 137.02 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00).

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

