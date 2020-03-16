Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

CERS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cerus by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

