Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,891 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Digital Turbine worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $422,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.46. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.