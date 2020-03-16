Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 569,858 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Party City Holdco worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

