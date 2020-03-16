Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,776 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $90,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $515.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

