Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 100,324 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.84% of Superior Industries International worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE SUP opened at $1.66 on Monday. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

