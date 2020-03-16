Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Twin River Worldwide worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRWH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRWH opened at $16.55 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $565.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Twin River Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

