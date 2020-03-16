Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $999,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,952,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,078,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,540. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMAT opened at $24.45 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

