Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of First of Long Island worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLIC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First of Long Island by 42.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIC stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

