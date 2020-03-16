Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,426 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Titan International worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Titan International news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWI opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Titan International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

