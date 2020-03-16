Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.69. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

