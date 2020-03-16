Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,981 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of QAD worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in QAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $54.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,326,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,529,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,569 shares of company stock worth $1,983,391 over the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

