Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, Director Heather Preston acquired 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,265 shares of company stock worth $382,164 in the last 90 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

