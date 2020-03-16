Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,562,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after buying an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,767,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

