Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news sentiment score of 0.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVX opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. Chevron has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

