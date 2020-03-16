Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

