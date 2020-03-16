Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,396 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

