Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $73,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MUR stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

