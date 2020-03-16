Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $78,000 in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in New York Times by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in New York Times by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYT shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

