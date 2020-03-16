Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $79,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,024,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

