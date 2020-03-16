Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $83,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,812,000 after buying an additional 111,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,981,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 603,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,599,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $149.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.