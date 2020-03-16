Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $83,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $122.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

