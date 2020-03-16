Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $92,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.