Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $95,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after buying an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after buying an additional 379,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

