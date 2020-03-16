Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $96,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $123.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $113.11 and a 1 year high of $155.81.

