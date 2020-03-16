Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.