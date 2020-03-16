Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

