Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $160.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

