Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,856.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,886,000 after buying an additional 996,985 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,742,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $19,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 188,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

