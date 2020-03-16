Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $66.61 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

