Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

