Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 239,943 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 569,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 148,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.