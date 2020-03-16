Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 450 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $168.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $155.86 and a one year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

