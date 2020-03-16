Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 979 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,881,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 357,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Docusign by 643.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,814,545. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

