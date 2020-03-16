Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $69,000 Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 644 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

IDA stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

