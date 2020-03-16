Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,252,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,979 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

