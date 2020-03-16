Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL stock opened at $128.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

