Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.65 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

