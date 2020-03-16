Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $124.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

