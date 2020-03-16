Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 389,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 334,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE STL opened at $12.58 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

