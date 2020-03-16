Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $720.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $900.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $861.15.

NYSE CMG opened at $630.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $822.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $565.01 and a one year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

