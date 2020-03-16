Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of CSCO opened at $37.64 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

