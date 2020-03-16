Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,253 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.