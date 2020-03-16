Citigroup Inc. Buys 31,743 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 312.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth about $2,185,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 74.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.