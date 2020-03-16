Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Frontdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Frontdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

