Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHT opened at $84.49 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

