Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of ETW opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

