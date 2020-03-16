Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $135.00 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $123.56 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.24.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

