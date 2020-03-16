Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $210.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

