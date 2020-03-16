Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $92.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.